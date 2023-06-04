Lionel Messi won’t play again for PSG. After two years with the club, winning twice the Ligue 1 and once the French Super Cup, the relationship was absolutely broken.

In 2021, Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain as a consequence of Barcelona’s financial crisis. Neymar was crucial to convince him that PSG gave him the best chance to conquer another Champions League in a roster full of stars like Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

However, the dominance in Europe never became a reality and PSG fans blamed Lionel Messi for most of the club’s woes. He had enough. Now, in a very special episode, the legend from Argentina said goodbye to Neymar.

Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell message to Neymar

After PSG’s last game of the season against Clermont, Neymar said goodbye to Lionel Messi on social media. “Brother, it didn’t work out the way we thought, but we tried it all. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and I hope you’ll be happy. I love you.”

Just a few hours later, Messi answered his friend. “Thank you Ney! Beyond everything is that, we enjoyed once again playing together and sharing the day by day. I wish you all the best. You’re not only a crack, but also a beautiful person and that’s what’s worth. I love you a lot.”

Lionel Messi and Neymar dazzled the world when they formed the famous MSN with Luis Suarez at Barcelona. They won the famous treble in the 2014-2015 season and, both of them, tried to replicate that in Paris. Though it couldn’t happen, their friendship will endure.