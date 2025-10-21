Why are Lewandowski and Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the Champions League?

FC Barcelona are preparing diligently for their upcoming Champions League clash against Olympiacos. However, the squad will be missing key players Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha for this crucial matchup, one that could propel the Catalans to the upper echelon of the league standings.

With just three points from two games, Barcelona are expected to put on a stellar performance tonight. After their disappointing defeat in the closing moments against PSG, the Spanish side finds itself in need of a victory to maintain pace with the league leaders in the standings.

In the absence of these pivotal figures, Barcelona are set to welcome back Lamine Yamal to Champions League action. Following his strong showing in the 2-1 triumph over Girona last week, Yamal is anticipated to feature prominently against the Greek opposition.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos are poised to stage a major upset in Barcelona. After a draw against Pafos in the initial stage of the Champions League and a loss to Arsenal in their most recent outing, they have an opportunity to rejuvenate their tournament ambitions with a determined performance against Barcelona today.

Why are Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha not playing today?

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are sidelined for today’s match against Olympiacos due to injuries. Lewandowski sustained his injury during the Polish National Team’s recent fixture against Lithuania, while Raphinha has been grappling with an injury since September.

In the absence of these two players, FC Barcelona have demonstrated resilience in La Liga and the Champions League, performing admirably. Despite being 16th in the Champions League standings, they hold the second place in La Liga, trailing only behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Predicted lineup for Barcelona vs Olympiacos

Without Lewandowski, Raphinha, and the recently injured Ferran Torres, Barcelona will depend heavily on Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Pedri to spearhead the attack against the Greek contenders today.

Predicted Starting XI for Barcelona:

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde

Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong;

Forwards: Fermin, Lamine Yamal, Roony, Rashford

