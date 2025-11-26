Trending topics:
Where to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Olympiacos face Real Madrid in the League stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Olympiacos will square off with Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Real Madrid and Olympiacos meet under drastically different circumstances, with Mbappe’s squad riding a solid start to the group stage after collecting nine of a possible twelve points and pushing to secure one of the eight automatic berths into the Champions League Round of 16.

Olympiacos arrive in dire need of a spark, sitting on just two points and rapidly running out of runway to keep their postseason hopes alive. With every result carrying weight, the Greek side will be fighting to salvage something against one of the competition’s toughest contenders.

When will the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid match be played?

Olympiacos take on Real Madrid this Wednesday, November 26, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Olympiacos and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

