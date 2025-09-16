Where to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will square off against Olympique Marseille in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Real Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign as one of the tournament’s top contenders, a status they’ve long held with unmatched dominance in Europe. Riding a strong start in La Liga, Mbappe and his squad are targeting a commanding debut against Olympique Marseille.

The French squad is fully aware of its underdog status. Despite the challenge, they remain optimistic about causing an upset, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where anything can happen.

When will the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match be played?

Real Madrid play against Olympique Marseille this Tuesday, September 16, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Marseille – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille Catch all the action live on DAZN and Paramount+.