Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Ligue 1 Matchday 27

In the upcoming edition of the French Derby, Olympique Marseille are set to clash with PSG on Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. This overview furnishes extensive information about the match, encompassing its venue, along with a range of options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms accessible in your area.

[Watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG live FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The forthcoming French Derby emerges as a pivotal fixture in the European soccer calendar, sharing the spotlight with the esteemed German Derby. As has become the norm in recent seasons, Paris Saint-Germain stands tall as frontrunners and prime contenders for the league title.

Presently, all signs point toward yet another triumph for Mbappe’s squad. However, succumbing to overconfidence would prove a grave error. Olympique Marseille, locked in a battle to secure qualification berths for international cups, perceive victory against their archrivals as pivotal to their aspirations.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 1)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 1)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 1)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 1)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 1)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Spain: DAZN Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT