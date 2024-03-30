In the upcoming edition of the French Derby, Olympique Marseille are set to clash with PSG on Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. This overview furnishes extensive information about the match, encompassing its venue, along with a range of options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms accessible in your area.
The forthcoming French Derby emerges as a pivotal fixture in the European soccer calendar, sharing the spotlight with the esteemed German Derby. As has become the norm in recent seasons, Paris Saint-Germain stands tall as frontrunners and prime contenders for the league title.
Presently, all signs point toward yet another triumph for Mbappe’s squad. However, succumbing to overconfidence would prove a grave error. Olympique Marseille, locked in a battle to secure qualification berths for international cups, perceive victory against their archrivals as pivotal to their aspirations.
Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 1)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 1)
Canada: 2:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 1)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 1)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 1)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM (ET)
Olympique Marseille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Spain: DAZN Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT