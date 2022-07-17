Orlando City SC will face Arsenal in a 2022 summer friendly. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In another of the MLS-Premier League duels, Orlando City SC and Arsenal will face each other in what will be an international friendly this summer 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The English team is coming off a discreet season, in which the main objective was to qualify for the Champions League, something they were ultimately unable to do. For that reason, this season they will try better what they did in 2021-2022 and for this they will have to prepare in the best way with these pre-season friendlies.

Orlando City SC are one of the qualified, for the moment, to the round of 16 of the MLS. However, their draw against Atlanta United allowed other teams to close in on them, making their position quite awkward. This game against Arsenal will surely allow them to see if they are up for something more than just going to the postseason.

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Date

This friendly match between Orlando City SC and Arsenal that will take place at the Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida will be played on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Orlando City SC vs Arsenal

Orlando City SC and Arsenal will play this friendly match this Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

