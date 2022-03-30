Orlando City and LAFC face each other at Exploria Stadium in a match for the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Orlando City vs LAFC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 5 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Orlando City will welcome LAFC at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Los Angeles Football Club have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on one occasion so far; Orlando City are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on July 31, 2020, when the Sounders claimed a win on penalties after a thriller 1-1 draw in Orlando in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021 MLS Is Back tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Orlando City vs LAFC: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 5 game between Orlando City and LAFC will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Orlando City vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Orlando City vs LAFC in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Orlando City and LAFC on the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Estrella TV, ESPN+, Fox 35 Plus Orlando - WRBW, My13 KCOP.