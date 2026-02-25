Where to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will face Benfica in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

The spotlight burns even brighter as the second leg of this heated knockout clash kicks off, with Real Madrid carrying a slim 1-0 advantage over Benfica from a first meeting overshadowed by controversy.

Much of the fallout centered on an alleged insult from Gianluca Prestiani toward Vinicius Jr, adding extra intensity to an already high-stakes battle. With the series still within reach, Benfica need a near-perfect night, while Real Madrid aims to protect its lead and punch its ticket to the next round.

When will the Real Madrid vs Benfica match be played?

Real Madrid play against Benfica this Wednesday, February 25, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Amar Dedic of Benfica – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica. Catch all the action live on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.