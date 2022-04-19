Real Madrid are very close to clinch their 35th La Liga title. This game against Osasuna can be a major step torwards it. Here, you can read about predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the United States.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021-2022 La Liga in the US

Real Madrid are on their best unbeaten run in the 2021-22 La Liga seaon with 3 consecutive wins. This upcoming match against Osasuna should be a test to their strength and stamina. Here, you can read about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid are very close to clinch their 34th La Liga title. At El Sadar, Karim Benzema will try to score again, as he did in the last match against Sevilla. The French striker has scored 25 goals in 2021-22 La Liga. Alongside Vinicius Jr, they have scored 39 goals combined in La Liga.

On the other hand, Osasuna are looking forward to a 3rd consecutive win in La Liga. Los Rojillos rank 9th at the 2021-22 La Liga table, hoping they could secure another scoreless draw, as they did when they played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: El Sadar Stadium,Pamplona, Spain.

Live Stream: ESPN+

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Osasuna will take on Real Madrid for Matchday 33 of 2021-22 La Liga. Los Blancos could take a big step towards a new La Liga title. Their lasts 3 away games helped them strech to a 15-point lead at the 2021-22 La Liga table.

Earlier in the 2021-22 La Liga season this clash at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended in a scoreless draw. Osasuna created some chances that could have upset Real Madrid. In their last two games, Osasuna won against Valencia by 2-1 and Alaves by 1-0.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game is going to be held at El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain. Osasuna vs Real Madrid will be available to watch in the United States on ESPN+.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Prediction and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorite with -147 odds, while Osasuna have +400. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

