Pachuca and Monterrey will face-off for the semifinals stage of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Find out here when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this huge game in the US.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs in the US

Pachuca and Monterrey will clash in the second semifinals matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Both teams seek the first win of this two-legged matchup, as it grants a spot in the Liga MX Apertura finals. Check out here, the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Pachuca came off strong after a relatively easy matchup against Tigres UANL. At home, the Tuzos picked up a 2-1 win that granted them the chance to play a second consecutive semifinals series. In fact, the team managed by Guillermo Almada wants to take a big step towards a second Liga MX Finals.

On the other side, Monterrey had a break out tournament in the regular season. In fact, the team managed by Victor Manuel Vucetich wasn't among the favorites to be at this stage. So, Rayados will have to prove their value, as they did against Cruz Azul in the previous round.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Date

Pachuca will play against Monterrey for the first of two games of the Semifinals stage in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. This game will be played on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

How to watch or live stream free Pachuca vs Monterrey in the US

Pachuca will host Monterrey on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:06 PM (ET) for the Semifinals first-leg matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com