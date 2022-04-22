Pachuca and Monterrey will meet at Hidalgo Stadium on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Pachuca and Monterrey will face each other at Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca de Soto), on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place on Saturday, April 23. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (Free-Trial).

Pachuca are one of the strongest teams in the Liga MX. Los Tuzos, together with Tigres UANL, have already qualified for the quarterfinals. In its last match, the team led by Guillermo Almada defeated Puebla 1-0. Pachuca are at the top of the standings with 35 points.

On the flip side, Monterrey have a high chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Los Rayados are fifth in the standings with 23 points. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will play again after drawing 0-0 with Atlas.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Match information

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca de Soto)

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free-Trial)

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Time by states in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Pachuca and Monterrey faced each other in 65 opportunities. Los Tuzos won 18 matches, Los Rayados 28 and tied 19 times. In addition, the last time they played against each other was on Matchday 4 of 2021 Liga MX, and Monterrey won 3-1.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be played between Pachuca and Monterrey on Matchday 16 at Hidalgo Stadium will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-Trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Pachuca. According to BetMGM, Los Tuzos have odds of 2.00, while Monterrey have 3.50. In addition, the draw would finish in a 3.50 payout.



