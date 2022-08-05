In Liga MX matchday 7, Pachuca looks to get back on track when they host current league leaders Tigres UANL at home. Find out how and where to watch this match for free if you are in the United States.

The always competitive Tigres UANL do not want to lose their status as leaders of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura MX Tournament when they visit a Pachuca team that is urgently looking for a win to keep pace with the leaders. You can tune in to this match for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) as long as you tune in from the United States.

Tigres started the tournament with a last-minute defeat against Cruz Azul. However, since then, they have won only five games in the five matches they have played. Once again, and despite the criticism against him, Miguel Herrera proves the value of his work as a coach.

On the other hand, Pachuca has lost the shine it had last tournament when it reached the runner-up position. After four consecutive matches without a win, they are in seventh place in the Liga MX standings, but a home win against Tigres would offer almost immediate relief to their current situation.

Pachuca vs Tigres: Date

Although Tigres arrives as the favorite, Pachuca is usually strong at home, so it won't be easy for them to maintain their winning streak. This Liga MX match will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Hidalgo Stadium.

Pachuca vs Tigres: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pachuca vs Tigres:

Matchday 7 of the Torneo Apertura 2022 closes with this exciting match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL, and if you want to enjoy Liga MX action, with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) you can do it for free from the United States. You can also tune in to the match on Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás and TUDN.com.