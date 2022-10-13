Pachuca will host Tigres UANL for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the United States.

Pachuca will receive Tigres UANL in what will be the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

Little by little we are getting closer to the grand final and there is less and less time left before we know who will be the champions of this 2022 Torneo Apertura. And in these quarterfinals we will have a great confrontation between Pachuca and Tigres, two candidates to reach the final. A tough match awaits Liga MX fans.

Tigres UANL reached this instance after beating Necaxa 2-0 in the Requalification. During the regular season they were really close to achieving direct passage to the quarterfinals, remaining only 2 points below their rivals in this game, Pachuca. Without a doubt this shows the parity between both and teams and how tough this series will be.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Date

This game for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo this Sunday, October 16 at 10:06 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

This second leg of the 2022 Liga MX quarterfinals between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

