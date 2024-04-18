Endrick confessed he has a “love contract” with his girlfriend Gabriely Miranda on a podcast, Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira was not too thrilled about it.

17-year-old Endrick is becoming a famous name in world soccer, soon the young man who plays for Palmeiras will be suiting up for Real Madrid, until then he is still making a name for himself in the Brazilian league.

At such a young age the Palmeiras star is still learning how to keep his private life private and what to say in public. Endrick was on a podcast called “Pod Delas”, where he confessed, he and his girlfriend Gabriely Miranda have a love contract.

The love contract consists of the following: no addictions (to alcohol or drugs), drastic changes in mood, and both are obligated to say “I love you”. The exposure did not sit well his head coach Abel Ferreira.

Abel Ferreira not happy about Endrick’s love contract confession

When asked about the love contract of one of his star players, Abel Ferreira was not too thrilled and stated, “I hope (Endrick) doesn’t get lost with non-football related things, it’s a piece of advice. Let him focus. If he wants to reach other levels, he has to concentrate on the essentials.”

So far so good on the soccer side as the young Brazilian has already cracked the Brazilian national team and has 19 goals in 72 games for the Verdão.

Palmeiras kicked off the Brazilian league with a win and a defeat to start the season and will play Flamengo on Sunday in a huge match.