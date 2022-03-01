Palmeiras will play against Athletico Paranaense this Wednesday, March 2 at the Allianz Parque Stadium in São Paulo for the second leg of the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense will face each other at the Allianz Parque Stadium for the second leg of the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana this Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In the first leg they equaled 2-2 so everything will be defined in this Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana 2022. The champions of the Libertadores 2021, Palmeiras, come from a great Club World Cup, in which they lost 2-1 in extra time.

In the case of Athletico Paranaense, the champions of the 2021 South American Cup. In the Paranaense Championship they are in sixth place, only two points behind Maringa, who are currently the leaders. Although they are the underdogs in this game, they will try to cause an upset.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not too many games between these two rivals in history. Barely 40, with a clear dominance of Palmeiras in the statistics, as they have won 17 games, while Athletico Paranaense had 10 wins. In addition, there were 13 ties. The only time they played internationally was for the first leg of this Recopa Sudamericana 2022.

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, March 2 at the Allianz Parque Stadium for the second leg of the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana between Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Palmeiras are the favorite with -182 odds, while Athletico Paranaense have +525. A tie would finish in a +290 payout.

Caliente Palmeiras -182 Tie +290 Athletico Paranaense +525

*Odds via Caliente