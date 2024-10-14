Panathinaikos makes amazing gesture for George Baldock’s family after his death

George Baldock unexpectedly died in his home in Greece, leaving behind a wife and a 1-year-old child. The English-born Greek international’s last club, Panathinaikos, will assist the family with a remarkable gesture.

The story is still being pieced together, but according to various outlets in Greece, George Baldock, an English-born lower division soccer player who eventually played for the Greek national team due to ancestry through his grandmother, was found dead in his home in Glyfada, Athens, on October 9, 2024, at the age of 31.

Baldock was discovered in the pool of his house; he was scheduled to return to England to celebrate his son’s first birthday. When his wife could not reach him, she called the authorities, and the police found his body in the pool.

According to initial reports, Baldock died from drowning, and the police have found no indications of a criminal act. Ironically, following his death, Greece played against England and won the match 2-1, with goalscorer Vangelis Pavlidis lifting a Baldock jersey alongside his teammates to celebrate both the first goal and the final whistle.

Panathinaikos to Pay One Year’s Wages to George Baldock’s Family

George Baldock played for various clubs in the lower divisions in England, with his most notable stint at Sheffield United, where he played three out of seven seasons in the Premier League. Baldock recently signed a contract to play with Greek giants Panathinaikos, where he appeared in only four games.

George Baldock of Sheffield United prepares to take a throw-in during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on August 12, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The club announced on social media that they are set to pay the entire three-year contract Baldock has remaining to his wife, supporting her in raising their 1-year-old child. At the national team level, Baldock played 12 times for Greece, beginning his career with the national team in 2022.

Individually, some of Baldock’s notable accolades include being named Milton Keynes Dons Academy Player of the Year for 2010–11, Milton Keynes Dons Young Player of the Year for 2015–16, and earning a spot on the PFA Team of the Year for League Two in 2015–16.