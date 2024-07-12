The former Manchester United defender has been given a suspended sentence by a French court due to negligence in fulfilling his family obligations.

Patrice Evra, a former French and Manchester United player, was convicted by a criminal court in France for failing to pay alimony to his ex-wife. The sentence is probationary (suspended) and is set at one year.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Evra owes close to €1 million in unpaid alimony. Evra and his attorney have denied these allegations.

Evra’s lawyer, Me Jérôme Boursican, spoke to Le Parisien and stated, “Mr. Patrice Evra has filed an appeal, knowing that he provided his wife with an apartment, a house with a swimming pool in the south of France, and lent her nearly two million euros for her daily expenses. She refuses to return this sum, which is the reason for this trial.”

The Career of Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra’s career is marked by a distinguished tenure as a professional footballer, known for his exceptional defensive skills and leadership on the field. Evra began his football journey at French club Marsala, later moving to Monza in Italy before catching the eye of French giants AS Monaco.

It was at Monaco where Evra’s career truly flourished, establishing himself as a dynamic left-back known for his pace, tackling prowess, and offensive contributions. His success at Monaco earned him a transfer to Manchester United in 2006, marking a pivotal moment. Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, Evra became a cornerstone of United’s defense, contributing significantly to their domestic and international triumphs. He was part of the famous United squad that won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League in 2008, and three League Cups. Evra also earned individual accolades, including multiple appearances in the PFA Team of the Year.

Patrice Evra

After leaving United in 2014, Evra continued at clubs like Juventus, adding to his silverware with two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia triumphs. His career extended beyond club football to the international stage, representing France in multiple major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup. Patrice Evra’s impact on and off the pitch has solidified his legacy as one of the finest full-backs of his generation.