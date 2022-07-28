Patronato and Boca Juniors will face each other for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out all the match information such as: when, where and how to watch or stream live free the game in the US.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Patronato will play against Boca Juniors for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch it. This Argentine League game will be available to watch on Paramount+ (Free Trial) in the US.

Patronato have been inconsistent lately. In fact, the team managed by Mario Sciacqua has won twice in the last five Argentine League games. But, their home record is better though, Patronato have won three of their last four games in Paraná.

On the other side, Boca Juniors haven't had a good performance either. Los Xeneizes have lost their last two away games in the 2022 Argentine League to Argentinos Juniors and San Lorenzo, respectively. The team managed by Hugo Ibarra is just one place above Patronato at the standings. Therefore, this game is crucial to climb above them.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Date

Patronato will host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET). Both teams seek a win to climb up places at the standings.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Patronato vs Boca Juniors in the US

This 2022 Argentine League matchup to be played on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET) will be between Patronato and Boca Juniors. To watch this game live in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial). Another option to watch this game is ViX.