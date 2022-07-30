For Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Juniors will visit Patronato de Parana at the Presbitero Bartolome Grella Stadium, and here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors will visit Patronato de Parana for the Matchday 11 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The "Xeneize" team, after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, experienced a difficult moment not only because they can no longer fight for what was the main objective of the semester, but also because after being eliminated by the Corinthians they had a couple of bad games that left him out of the fight for the League, although little by little he seems to be returning to the path of victory

On the local side, they improved from what was a bad start, and at some point they came close to the top positions in the tournament. However, at the moment they are in the middle of the table with 14 points, although of course the main objective of this team is to escape relegation to the second division.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Presbitero Bartolome Grella Stadium, Parana, Argentina

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games played by National Cups, these two teams played 7 times. And despite there not being many games between the two, Boca Juniors imposed a clear dominance, so much so that Patronato could never beat them, and only one tie was recorded, with 6 victories for the "Xeneizes".

The last time they played against each other was for Matchday 7 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, Boca won 1-0 with a goal from Vazquez, while the last game in Parana was for Matchday 2 of the Superliga 2019/2020, and on that occasion Boca won 2-0 with goals from Tevez and Salvio.

How to watch or live stream Patronato vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that Patronato and Boca Juniors will play this Sunday, July 31 at the Presbitero Bartolome Grella Stadium, Parana, Argentina for the Matchday 11 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International, ViX.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +100 odds, while Patronato have +310. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Patronato +310 Tie +230 Boca Juniors +100

*Odds via DraftKings