Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United is set to run out in the summer, and the Premier League team seem bound to lose the midfielder for free. As a result, several reports in Italy have linked him to an exciting Serie A comeback.

Paul Pogba has entered the last three months of his contract with Manchester United, and the talks to extend his stay in England have been stalled for a while now. As a result, it is very likely that he will leave the Red Devils in June as a free agent.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has failed to leave a mark in his second stint at Old Trafford. He has been a pale shadow of the player he was at Juventus, and he has also failed to repeat the performances he showed with the French national team. His lack of motivation has seen him slip down the pecking order of the past United managers, although he has proven his class on several occasions.

Manchester United splashed a sum of €105 million for the services of the central midfielder in 2016, and they reportedly have no intentions to lose him for free this summer. For the Premier League giants, Pogba has recorded 226 official appearances, scoring 39 goals, and adding another 50 assists.

Pogba set for his second Juventus stint?

According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the discussions for Pogba's return to Juventus have already been underway. The Bianconeri want to bring the player back into their ranks and thus, strengthen perhaps the weakest area of Massimiliano Allegri's roster.

It is said that the Serie A club are ready to offer him a salary of €7.5 million plus bonuses, which is, in fact, half of the Frenchman's earnings at United. In addition, Juve's officials have been in contact with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, and the player would reportedly, not mind completing a Juventus comeback.

"It's pointless to discuss him. Paul plays for Manchester United, and I am not sure what he will do next season. True, I had a wonderful connection with Pogba, but now is not the time to discuss new acquisitions", Juventus manager Allegri stated to the press on Saturday.