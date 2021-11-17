The French World Cup winner may not be at Old Trafford much longer as his agent Mino Raiola dropped a message on an Italian television show where in December Pogba could be setting things in motion to leave Manchester United.

The transfer saga of Paul Pogba and Manchester United continues to add episodes, all of which don’t look to favor Manchester United. Pogba, who has turned down at least two offers from the Red Devils, is out of contract at season’s end and could sign a pre-contract in the winter transfer window with another team.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, who the Red Devils brass do not like, stated on an Italian television show that, “December is the month of dreams… and I can't stop dreams, but it is better to not speak about Paul… If some former Manchester United players don't speak about me and Paul, they won't work anymore...It's too early to speak about Paul Pogba's contract. Let's see what happens. I can't stop anyone from dreaming.”

Whatever that meant, Pogba has not been keen to stay at Manchester United, the team's recent form would be another reason why the midfielder does not want to commit to a long-term stay at Old Trafford. Here are the three teams that want Paul Pogba.

Teams interested in Paul Pogba

According to the Daily Mail in England, three European giants are interested in Pogba, they are PSG, Juventus, and Real Madrid. All three would be great destinations for the 28-year-old as he provides depth and tight defensive play and passing.

Pogba is currently out of the Manchester United squad due to injury and would not return to the field until after the new year, by which Pogba may have already signed a deal with a new club or still be waiting until season’s end to decide where he will play next.

