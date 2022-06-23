A dream of Paulo Dybala's has reportedly been to play for Barcelona. As a result of his desire, he has offered himself to the Catalans, according to reports. Here, check out how Xavi Hernandez and the Blaugrana management have reacted.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala is presently seeking a new club after deciding not to extend his contract with the club this summer. In the midst of speculation of a transfer to arch-rivals Inter, his contract with the Bianconeri ends on June 30.

He had been set to join Inter until at least 2026, since his mother was instrumental in helping him make the decision to transfer to the city of Milan. However, Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that the club's efforts to sign the 28-year-old have come to a halt, and it isn't yet known whether they plan to re-enter the market for him.

Even as recently as a few weeks ago, it seemed as if the Nerazzurri and the Argentine's entourage were close to agreeing on a deal, with the exception of a few minor issues. It's no longer possible for the Serie A runners-up to accommodate the forward and his salary since they have re-signed Romelu Lukaku on a temporary loan from Chelsea.

Paulo Dybala to Barcelona: Is it possible?

With his choices now limited, Lionel Messi's Argentinian teammate has reportedly tested the waters at Barcelona. As per Catalan newspaper Sport, Paulo Dybala has offered his services to Xavi Hernandez.

It is being said that the former Palermo man has always wished he had been able to play at the Camp Nou. Thus, he has made a concerted effort to convince the Blaugrana to lure him ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Spanish coach and Jordi Cruyff, the club's sports adviser and manager, reportedly turned down the request because they did not see the forward as a long-term investment. Even though he was available for free, which has become Barca's latest transfer policy, they opted not to sign the Argentine.

With the Blaugrana under Xavi's guidance on the upswing, the 28-year-old wanted to join them. However, the La Liga heavyweights are looking to add a few big-name players to bolster their chances of winning a trophy next season, which doesn't include Dybala. Club officials continue to promote and develop young players such as Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati as a long-term solution to their current problems.