Manchester City has already signed Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez but are ready to make more additions with subtraction as they look to sell two key players before the start of the new season.

For Pep Guardiola and Manchester City the new season will be one that will reinforce City as the best team in the world. The signing of Erling Haaland is a key indicator that the club wants to win the biggest prize next season, the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City finished winners of the Premier League after a tight race against Liverpool all season long by one point. In the Champions League it was a shock elimination against Real Madrid that left many pundits believing that Guardiola’s time at the club could be up.

Guardiola since then has doubled down and with the arrival of Haaland and Argentina’s number 9 Julián Álvarez, the club has their striker tandem set for the next decade if all goes well. Still, Guardiola and City are not done in the transfer window although they have made a decision on two current players, as they are willing to sell them.

Gabriel Jesus

According to 90min, Gabriel Jesus has been on the selling block for a few weeks now with no real offers. Gabriel Jesus has voiced his desire to leave the club and with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan all lining up to sign the striker, it is reported that Jesus does not know exactly where he wants to go next.

Gabriel Jesus has been at City since 2017 and has 95 goals in over 200 games, winning 10 championships at the club.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has always been something of an enigma at Manchester City, never really living up to his billing, the England winger has healthy numbers but never truly dominated like he was supposed to.

Real Madrid and Juventus are two clubs interested in Sterling outside of England while Chelsea and Tottenham are two Premier League clubs looking to get in on the winger. Sterling is reported to be turning down Manchester City’s next contract proposal and said move will indicate a move outside of the club.