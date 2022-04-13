Pep Guardiola is once again a few games away from a highly desired continental success at the helm of Manchester City. Check out here how many times he has won the UEFA Champions League title so far.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have moved another step close to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final. The Citizens held on to their home victory over Atletico Madrid to advance to the last four and remain alive in Europe.

Another challenging task awaits for the Sky Blues, though, as they have set up a meeting against La Liga giants Real Madrid in the semifinals following an aggregate 1-0 win against Diego Simeone's side.

City are also on pace to win the Premier League title this season, but it's not a secret that, for years, their priority has been the elusive continental prize. Guardiola has struggled to deliver the UCL trophy in Manchester so far, but how many times did he win it before? Check it out here.

How many times has Pep Guardiola won the UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona's best years probably were under Pep Guardiola between 2008 and 2012. A man of the house, he completely changed the club's culture to build what is regarded one of, if not the best team in soccer's history.

Pep Guardiola has won two Champions League titles as a coach, both of them in charge of Barcelona. Manchester United were the victims of that fantastic team both times. The first championship came in 2009 when the Cules defeated 2-0 the Red Devils with a squad headlined by the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Samuel Eto'o, and Thierry Henry.

Guardiola's second and latest European success so far came in the 2010-11 campaign, in which Barcelona were crowned in great fashion beating 3-1 Alex Ferguson's boys at Wembley after a semifinal win over Real Madrid.

Since then, Pep couldn't put his hands on the Champions League trophy again. He couldn't even reach the final for a long time - his Bayern Munich side came up short in the semifinals every time, and his Manchester City didn't make it to the tournament decider until 2021.

But the Sky Blues' aspirations came to an end when Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the edge, extending the Citizens' drought in Europe. But Guardiola's men have bounced back and are just two games away from reaching their second final in a row. Will they have a better ending this time?