Pep Guardiola on who he thinks might win the Ballon d'Or

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola shared his thoughts on who he believes is the leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

Pep Guardiola

By Kelvin Loyola

This year’s award will be the first edition since 2003 to not feature Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on the ballot. Instead, players of the caliber of Manchester City’s Rodri, as well as stars like Jude Bellingham, Emiliano Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, and Federico Valverde, are among the nominees.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or will be the 68th edition of the annual award given by France Football, honoring the best footballers from the 2023–24 season. This year, the award will consider performances from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, rather than the calendar year. 

The nominees were announced on September 4, 2024, and the ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2024. For the first time, new awards for Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year will be given, and UEFA will help organize the event, though France Football will handle the voting and retain the Ballon d’Or name.

Pep Guardiola Gives His Vote on Ballon d’Or

Josep Guardiola stated prior to Manchester City’s Champions League match against Inter Milan, “Of course Lautaro (Martínez) can win the Ballon d’Or. I would prefer it to be won by a Manchester City player, but he is a sensational footballer.”

Lautaro Martinez of Inter.

Manchester City has five players nominated for the award: Rodri, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Ruben Dias. 

Lautaro Martínez had a very good season for Inter Milan, scoring 27 goals in 44 games and helping Inter win the Scudetto with 94 points.

Kelvin Loyola
Kelvin Loyola

