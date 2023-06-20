There is a potentially huge transfer on the horizon. Headlines from around the word had the probable exit of Kylian Mbappe from PSG as the main story, with Real Madrid appearing as the most likely destination.

The future of Mbappe is still too uncertain. Based on what happened when his contract was expiring some time ago, nothing should be deemed as a sure thing until a contract is signed. However, every star player is usually linked to Manchester City for their massive budget.

Pep Guardiola just coached the team to the treble, completing it with a narrow win over Inter to win the Champions League. They already have a fantastic roster to repeat the feat, although getting Mbappe would make them immensely better.

Pep Guardiola turns down Kylian Mbappe

The financial implication of signing Mbappe would add even more doubts around Manchester City’s numbers. Their ambition is big, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they made an offer to PSG for their superstar. However, Guardiola shot that down immediately in a press conference. His response was a very cutting “no” when he was asked about them biding for Mbappe.

“Is it because of financial or sporting reasons? Or because you think he is going to Real Madrid?”, a journalist said. “I have no idea. You know the situation in Madrid better than us”, was his answer. “Don’t you have it in your agenda as a player you would like to have?”, another reported asked. Guardiola then finished the topic with a great answer: “You know where he wants to go”, in a reference to Mbappe’s desire to play for Real Madrid.