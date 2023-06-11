An outstanding goal from Rodri at close range was the difference in Manchester City‘s 1-0 victory against Inter and the coveted UEFA Champions League title. With this triumph, they joined Manchester United as the only team in British history to have accomplished this remarkable accomplishment.

Since their Abu Dhabi owners took control in 2008, the Citizens have come close to winning the title on many occasions, notably losing to Chelsea in the championship game two years ago. They have suffered a number of shocking losses in recent years, including against Lyon and Tottenham, and succumbed in dramatic fashion in the Semi-Finals last season to Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola finally ended his drought and won his third UCL title, having lifted it for the last time during the 2010-11 season. After waiting for 12 years, he may once again revel in his European success.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Real Madrid?

As a result, the Spaniard made a bold remark after leading his team to their first major European championship. Pep’s former arch-rivals, Real Madrid were the target of his taunts, and he sarcastically warned that they will soon overtake them as the club with the most UEFA Champions League victories.

“Be careful Real Madrid, we’re 13 UCLs away but we’re coming for you. We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you“, Fabrizio Romano quotes the Spanish tactician as saying.

Los Blancos have won the tournament a whopping 14 times, an all-time record. It is thus obvious that Pep Guardiola’s squad has a formidable challenge in trying to equal the record of the Madrid giants.