Universitario De Deportes are Peruvian champions, they did so by defeating their bitter rivals Alianza Lima 2-0 at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva and 3-1 on aggregate.

As soon as the final whistle of the referee sounded the Universitario players were ready to jump in celebration when the entire stadium went dark. The club was forced to celebrate in pitch black darkness, with fans still inside the stadium trying to make their way out.

The irresponsibility and little control led to street violence outside the stadium between the two supporters’ groups. The trophy could not be presented on the field to the Universitario players, and one player stated, “it was a complete mess”.

Universitario new Peruvian champion

Universitario was able to claim their first Peruvian title in a decade, still holding first place as Peruvian soccer’s all-time league champions with 27. Alianza Lima has 25, followed by Sporting Crystal with 20.

Some of the Universitario players celebrated in the pitch-dark field by using their cellphones, it was just another day in South American soccer folklore.