Peru and Ecuador face each other this Tuesday, February 1 at 9:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out here the lineups of both teams in this qualifier game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals come from obtaining an incredible result in Colombia. Despite the fact that the Colombians dominated the game and had countless goal situations, a counterattack that was very well used by the Peruvians led to a 1-0 that was not changed until the end, which left them in a very good position for what remains of the Qualifiers.

Ecuador also come from playing a great game. It was 1-1 at home against Brazil, but in which the Ecuadorians were superior (especially after Emerson's expulsion), and were even able to win it (the referee awarded two penalties in their favor that were later correctly annulled by the VAR). They are third in the standings and depend on themselves to be able to go to Qatar.

Peru probable lineup

Peru will seek to play a World Cup for the second time in a row. If achieved, it would be the first time this has happened after 40 years (the last time was in the World Cups Argentina 1978 and Spain 1982).

Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia; Carrillo, Yotun, Gonzales, Flores; Lapadula.

Ecuador probable lineup

The Ecuadorians have an unbeatable chance to qualify for their fourth World Cup. They are third in the standings and depend on themselves to be able to qualify for Qatar.

Ecuador starting XI: Galindez; An. Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gruezo, Franco; Plata, Estrada, Ay. Preciado

