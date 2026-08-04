Columbus Crew vs Atlas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Leagues Cup game on August 4, 2026

Columbus Crew welcome Atlas to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field for their opening 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One match. With both clubs looking to start the tournament with three crucial points, here's how to watch the game live.

Match Summary Match Columbus Crew vs. Atlas Tournament Leagues Cup / MLS Season Pass Date Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time 7:45 PM ET / 4:45 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas in the USA

Columbus Crew and Atlas meet on Tuesday, August 4, in a Leagues Cup Phase One clash that will be available to viewers across the United States. Every Leagues Cup match is streamed live through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Can I watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas for free?

There is currently no way to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlas for free in the United States. The match is part of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and the primary broadcaster is MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which requires a paid subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Columbus Crew begin their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with home-field advantage against Atlas in the opening match of Phase One, a stage that could determine whether they reach the knockout rounds.

Under the tournament’s format, each club plays three interleague matches against teams from the opposite league, with separate MLS and Liga MX standings deciding which four clubs from each league advance to the quarterfinals. Every point is crucial, making a winning start especially valuable.

The Crew will be looking to capitalize on home support at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field as they aim to establish themselves among the MLS contenders early in the competition.

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Hugo Picard #30 of the Columbus Crew during an MLS match (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

With only three Phase One fixtures on the schedule, there is little margin for error, and dropping points could leave teams relying on results elsewhere to stay alive. Atlas, meanwhile, arrives determined to give Liga MX an early boost in the league-vs.-league battle that has become the defining storyline of the Leagues Cup.

Beyond advancing to the knockout stage, the tournament carries added significance because the finalists—and the winner of the third-place match—qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. That makes every match meaningful from the opening day.

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Columbus Crew vs Atlas: Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte; Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Sean Zawadzki, Mohamed Farsi; Taha Habroune, Andre Gomes, Dylan Chambost, Hugo Picard; Jamal Thiare, Daniel Gazdag.

Atlas (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Milton Valenzuela, Rodrigo Schlegel, Manuel Capasso, Gustavo Ferrareis; Edgar Zaldivar, Luis Esteves; Gonzalo Rios, Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez, Duk; Ryan Mmaee.

What time is the Columbus Crew vs Atlas match?

The Columbus Crew vs Atlas match kicks off on Tuesday, August 4, at 7:45 PM ET. For fans watching across the United States, here are the kickoff times in every major time zone:

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:45 PM