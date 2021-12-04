Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will face each other for the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Playoffs in the US

Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will face each other to decide the Eastern Conference winners at Subaru Park. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this MLS Playoffs match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side got their spot in the Conference Finals after beating Nashville on penalties in the semifinals, after a 1-1 draw with Nashville in regular time. Jim Curtin’s team, however, comes to this final with 11 players in the MLS health protocols for Covid-19.

On the other hand, NYCFC defeated New England Revolution on penalties in the Conference semifinals. The match ended up in a 2-2 draw in the regular time, and New York finally sealed their ticket to the decider with a 5-3 win on penalties.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Storylines

Ahead of this match, Philadelphia and NYCFC have faced each other 16 times. New York have won nine times, while the Union have won five times. They have drawn on two occasions. This will be their fourth match this year, with one win per side and one draw, so far.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC in the US

The match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC for the Eastern Conference Finals of the MLS Playoffs to be played on Sunday, December 5, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, SiriusXM FC.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, NYCFC are the favorites to win this match with odds of -105, while Philadelphia Union have odds of +295. A tie would end up in a +250 payout.

DraftKings Philadelphia Union +295 Tie +250 NYCFC -105

*Odds by DraftKings