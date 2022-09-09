Poland will face Brazil for the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will have this interesting game between the last champions, Poland, and Brazil. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. On the one hand, there will be one of the main candidates, Brazil, who have advanced steadily in this competition. Not only did they win all 3 games in their group, but between the round of 16 and the quarterfinals they have only lost 1 set (3-1 against Argentina).

Their rivals have also had solid performances in this World Championship. The defending champions won all three of their group games, dropping just one set. In the round of 16 they calmly beat Tunisia and against the United States (who were also group rivals) it was a hard-fought 3-2 victory. However, in 5 games they only lost 3 sets (all of them against the Americans and without a doubt they are, with France eliminated, the main favorites.

Poland vs Brazil: Date

Poland will play against Brazil in Katowice, Poland this Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Poland vs Brazil: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Poland vs Brazil: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semifinal game between Poland and Brazil be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

