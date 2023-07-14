Poland vs China: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League

Poland and China will face each other for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League semifinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

In the first semifinal of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, one of the top contenders for the title, Poland, will be taking the court. They recently secured a 3-1 victory over Germany in a match that proved to be more challenging than expected.

Now, in the semifinals, Poland will need to display their best performance as they go up against China, a team that emerged as a surprise in the quarterfinals. While the Chinese are not a weak team, they were considered underdogs in their match against Brazil. However, they showcased their best form and managed to defeat the Brazilians and now they want to do the same against the Poles.

Poland vs China: Date

The game for the semifinal of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Poland and China will take place this Saturday, July 15 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs China: Time by States in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Poland vs China: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This semifinal game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Poland and China will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.