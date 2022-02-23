Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution clash in the opening week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US and Canada for 2022 MLS regular season

The 2022 MLS regular season gets underway this weekend and it will bring us a must-watch between two of the best teams in 2021. Portland Timbers welcome New England Revolution to Providence Park in Week 1, here you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, you can tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can watch the game on DAZN.

Portland head into the new season in high spirits despite the departure of veteran idol Diego Valeri. Fortunately, Sebastian Blanco has re-signed to help the team chase the ultimate glory. Last year, the Timbers made all the way to the MLS Cup final but lost to New York City FC on penalties.

Meanwhile, the Revs also aim to come back stronger this year. Bruce Arena's men had an outstanding performance in the 2021 regular season, in which they finished atop the overall standings with 73 points and claimed the Supporters' Shield. However, their fantastic year ended in disappointing fashion as they lost to the eventual champions in the conference semifinals.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution: Date

Portland Timbers and New England Revolution will face each other on Saturday, February 26, at Providence Park in the opening week of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel to watch Portland Timbers vs New England Revolution in the US and Canada

The game between Portland Timbers and New England Revolution will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while if you are in Canada you can tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US: FOX Deportes, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, and FOX Sports App.