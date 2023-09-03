Porto and Arouca meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team looks solid as a stone wall. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Porto are one of four Primeira Liga teams that still have their winning streak since the start of the new season, they have three victories being the most recent against Rio Ave 2-1 on the road.
Arouca also have a good streak with two recent draws against Portimonese 1-1 and against Vizela 2-2. The only victory so far for them was during the first week of the season against Estroil 4-3.
Porto vs Arouca: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Arouca play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, September 3 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM September 4
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM September 4
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM September 4
Malaysia: 1:00 AM September 4
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM September 4
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM September 4
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Porto vs Arouca: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD
Italy: DAZN
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV2, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi, Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi