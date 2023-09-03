Porto vs Arouca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Porto and Arouca meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team looks solid as a stone wall. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Porto are one of four Primeira Liga teams that still have their winning streak since the start of the new season, they have three victories being the most recent against Rio Ave 2-1 on the road.

Arouca also have a good streak with two recent draws against Portimonese 1-1 and against Vizela 2-2. The only victory so far for them was during the first week of the season against Estroil 4-3.

Porto vs Arouca: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Arouca play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Sunday, September 3 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM September 4

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM September 4

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM September 4

Malaysia: 1:00 AM September 4

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM September 4

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM September 4

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Arouca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, DAZN

Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV2, RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi, Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi