Porto and Atletico Madrid clash at Estadio Do Dragao for Matchday 6 of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Porto are set to meet with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Do Dragao on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

This will be both their eighth UCL meeting. Interestingly, no side is a favorite in head-to-head clashes as both Porto and Atletico Madrid have grabbed a win twice so far, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Madrid in their first Group B encounter. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 6 game between Porto and Atletico Madrid will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Estadio Do Dragao in Lisbon.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Porto vs Atletico Madrid for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Porto and Atletico Madrid on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC in the United States.