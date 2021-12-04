Porto are set to meet with Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Do Dragao on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).
This will be both their eighth UCL meeting. Interestingly, no side is a favorite in head-to-head clashes as both Porto and Atletico Madrid have grabbed a win twice so far, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 15, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Madrid in their first Group B encounter. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.
Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Date
The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 6 game between Porto and Atletico Madrid will be played on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Estadio Do Dragao in Lisbon.
Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 AM
MT: 1:00 AM
PT: 12:00 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch Porto vs Atletico Madrid for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League
The game to be played between Porto and Atletico Madrid on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC in the United States.