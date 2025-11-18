Which teams will play in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs and when is the draw?

After a series of intense matchups with teams vying fiercely for a spot in the 2026 World Cup in North America, the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers have concluded, and now the playoffs loom for the 16 teams battling for the last four European spots in the tournament.

The four victorious teams from the European playoffs will join the roster of nations already qualified for the North American tournament. This includes powerhouses like Germany, Spain, France, and Norway, which stood out among the strongest teams during these qualifiers.

A significant aspect of this European qualification process was the direct entry of four teams into the playoffs via the UEFA Nations League standings. This marks a departure from the previous qualifiers, where fewer teams secured qualification spots.

With the new competition format, we witnessed a unique situation where nations like Sweden, despite their outstanding performance during the UEFA Nations League, stumbled quickly in the qualifiers.

Which teams will compete in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs?

Following the conclusion of the final fixtures in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, here are the teams set to compete in the playoffs on March 26 and 31, amidst a slew of surprises:

Slovakia Ireland Ukraine Italy Poland Albania Czech Republic Romania Sweden North Ireland Kosovo Turkey Bosnia and Herzegovina Wales North Macedonia Denmark

When is the draw for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs?

The draw for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs is scheduled for November 20, 2025. On this date, the 16 teams qualified for the playoffs will discover their opponents as they strive to secure one of the four coveted spots for the World Cup.

UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs format explained

The UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers playoffs will feature 16 teams, 12 emerging from the group phase and four from the UEFA Nations League. They will be drawn into four semifinals followed by a single-leg final. The draw will comprise four pots: three organized by FIFA ranking and one for the Nations League’s top performers.

Pot 1 (seeded teams) will place hosts for semifinals 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Pot 2 (seeded teams) will designate hosts for semifinals 2, 4, 6, and 8.

Pot 3 (unseeded teams) will be allocated as the away team for semifinals 2, 4, 6, and 8.

Pot 4 (unseeded teams) will head to semifinals 1, 3, 5, and 7 as the away team.

Teams will compete in single-leg matches, with the winners advancing to the final. In case of a tie, extra-time will be played, and a penalty shootout will follow if the tie remains unresolved. Each final’s winner will earn a spot in the next year’s World Cup.