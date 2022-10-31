Atletico Madrid will visit Porto for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It is one of the most interesting games of the last Matchday of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Although those qualified for the round of 16 are already defined, the four teams that make up group B are still fighting for something. In the case of the locals, they could end up as leaders, for which they need to win and for Brugge not to win; or draw and the Belgian team lose.

Atletico Madrid have not yet secured third place in the group. With 5 points, they have just 1 more than Bayer Leverkusen. They depend on themselves to ensure their qualification to the Europa League. With the victory they already ensure that third place without having to wait for what happens with the Germans. With a draw or a loss, they will have to wait for the result of the other game.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Porto will play against Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Estádio do Dragão in Oporto, Portugal.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Cameroon: 6:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 12:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 2)

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Japan: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 2)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 2)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Senegal: 5:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 2)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 2)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM

Tunisia: 5:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TUDN USA, UniMás

