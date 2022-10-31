Porto will face Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It is one of the most interesting games of the last Matchday of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Although those qualified for the round of 16 are already defined, the four teams that make up group B are still fighting for something. In the case of the locals, they could end up as leaders, for which they need to win and for Brugge not to win; or draw and the Belgian team lose.
Atletico Madrid have not yet secured third place in the group. With 5 points, they have just 1 more than Bayer Leverkusen. They depend on themselves to ensure their qualification to the Europa League. With the victory they already ensure that third place without having to wait for what happens with the Germans. With a draw or a loss, they will have to wait for the result of the other game.
Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Porto will play against Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Estádio do Dragão in Oporto, Portugal.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Cameroon: 6:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 2)
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Japan: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 2)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 2)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Senegal: 5:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 2)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 2)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM
Tunisia: 5:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Porto vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+, Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TUDN USA, UniMás