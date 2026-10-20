Porto vs PSV: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 20, 2026

Porto welcome PSV to Estadio do Dragao for a UEFA Champions League league-phase clash on October 20, 2026. Both clubs are searching for their first European win of the campaign. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Porto vs PSV Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Paramount+

How to Watch Porto vs PSV in the USA

Porto host PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, October 20. Fans in the United States can watch the game on CBS Sports Network and Fubo, with additional streaming access through Paramount+ and ViX.

Can I Watch Porto vs PSV for Free?

Yes, eligible viewers may be able to watch Porto vs PSV through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. Live Soccer TV lists a five-day trial for this match, and its broadcast information includes CBS Sports Network through Fubo’s Elite plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Porto and PSV Eindhoven meet at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday with both teams looking for their first victory in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Porto lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening fixture before suffering a 3-2 defeat against Real Betis on October 14. PSV, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk before losing 1-0 away to RB Leipzig. The Portuguese side enters Matchday 3 without a point, while PSV have collected one from their first two matches.

Alberto Costa and Pablo Rosario of FC Porto react after the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite their disappointing European results, Porto have been strong domestically under Francesco Farioli. The Dragons won their opening eight Primeira Liga fixtures and will aim to translate that form into continental success. Their home advantage could be significant, particularly after winning six of their previous seven competitive matches at Estadio do Dragao.

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PSV, coached by Peter Bosz, face pressure to respond after consecutive defeats across competitions. Their 1-0 loss at Leipzig was followed by a 2-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Injuries have also affected the Dutch side, with Ricardo Pepi, Sam Lammers and Paul Wanner among the players expected to miss the trip to Portugal.

Porto vs PSV: Predicted Lineups

Porto (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Francisco Moura, Jakub Kiwior, Pablo Rosario, Martim Fernandes; Gabri Veiga, Alan Varela, Victor Froholdt; Pepe, Fabio Silva, Borja Sainz.

PSV (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar; Filip Kostic, Armando Obispo, Lutsharel Geertruida, Sergino Dest; Mauro Junior, Kaishu Sano; Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, Ivan Perisic; Sven Mijnans.

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What Time Is the Porto vs PSV Match?

Porto vs PSV kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The UEFA Champions League league-phase match will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, with a scheduled local kickoff of 8:00 PM.