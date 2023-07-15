Portugal U19 will play against Italy U19 for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The tournament final will feature two opponents who have previously faced each other in the group stage. On one side, we have Portugal U19, who have been the standout team thus far. They not only emerged victorious in all their matches but did so with absolute authority, notably showcasing a resounding 5-0 victory against Norway in the semifinals.

Portugal will now face Italy U19 in the final, a team they have already defeated in the group stage with a convincing 5-1 scoreline. However, being a final match, the Italians are confident that they can deliver a better performance than their previous encounter. Undoubtedly, this final promises to be an exhilarating contest, featuring players who may very well become the future stars of European soccer.

Portugal U19 vs Italy U19: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Portugal U19 vs Italy U19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

International: UEFA.tv

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Norway: NRK TV, NRK 3, VG+

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play

Switzerland: RAI Sports 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

USA: ViX.