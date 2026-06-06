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Portugal vs Chile: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Portugal will take on Chile at the Estadio Nacional do Jamor in a 2026 international friendly. Portugal prepares for its World Cup debut against a tough CONMEBOL opponent. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
Match Summary
MatchPortugal vs Chile
TournamentFriendly
DateSaturday, June 6, 2026
Time1:45 PM (ET) / 10:45 AM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamTubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Portugal vs Chile in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, with multiple streaming options available.

With plenty of talent on the field and excitement expected from start to finish, this is a game you won’t want to miss.

Can I watch Portugal vs Chile for free?

Fans can stream this highly anticipated contest through Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch live before committing to a subscription.

The platform carries the network airing the event nationwide, giving fans throughout the United States access to every key play and pivotal moment in real time.

See also

‘Ronaldo will get penalties like Messi did in Qatar’: Uruguay icon Lugano on Portugal’s 2026 World Cup chances

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Portugal enters the World Cup as one of the tournament’s top contenders, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead the team in what is expected to be his final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

As they fine-tune preparations for a potential title run, the Portuguese will be tested by Chile, a traditionally tough CONMEBOL opponent.

While La Roja may not be at the peak of previous generations, this matchup gives them a valuable opportunity to challenge one of Europe’s elite teams and gain experience for the road ahead.

Felipe Loyola of Chile – Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

Felipe Loyola of Chile – Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

What time is the Portugal vs Chile match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 1:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:45 PM
Central Time: 12:45 PM
Mountain Time: 11:45 AM
Pacific Time: 10:45 AM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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