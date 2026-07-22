Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot from Spain’s host during 2026 World Cup celebration

Spain's World Cup celebrations took an unexpected turn when an announcer made a controversial remark about Cristiano Ronaldo while introducing Yeremy Pino.

Spain’s celebrations after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup have generated controversy after one of the event’s hosts appeared to take an unnecessary swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo during the official ceremony.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid as Spain’s World Cup-winning squad celebrated with fans following their victory over Argentina in the final.

As part of the festivities, each player was introduced individually to the crowd, but one introduction quickly became the center of attention for soccer fans around the world.

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What was said about Cristiano Ronaldo after 2026 World Cup?

When Yeremy Pino was introduced to the crowd, one of the hosts made the following remark: “They used to call him Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has a World Cup.”

The comment immediately sparked reactions both inside the celebration and across social media, where many supporters interpreted it as a direct jab at the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has often faced criticism throughout his career for never winning a FIFA World Cup despite his extraordinary individual achievements. Ironically, it was Spain that eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, ending Ronaldo’s hopes of finally lifting soccer’s biggest trophy.

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For that reason, many fans felt the remark was unnecessary and disrespectful, especially during a celebration that was supposed to focus on Spain’s own historic achievement rather than another country’s greatest player.