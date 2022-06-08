Portugal and the Czech Republic will face each other on Thursday at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portugal and the Czech Republic will face off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 6, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group 2 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on two previous occasions. Czech have one triumph to this day, with no matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on June 12, 2012, and it ended in a late 1-0 victory for the Portuguese in a Euro 2012 Group Stage match at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Storylines

Portugal drew against Spain 1-1 and beat Switzerland 4-0 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Czech Republic won against Switzerland 2-1, and later drew against Spain 2-2.

The Portuguese currently sit on top of the League A Group A2 table with four points in two games so far. On the other hand, Czech players are placed below them, in second place in League A Group A2, also with four points won after two matches.

These opponents don’t have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to June 23, 1996, when the Czech earned a 1-0 win in the 1996 Euro Quarter Finals. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Portugal vs Czech Republic in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2 Matchday 3 between Portugal and the Czech Republic, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Portugal and the Czech Republic but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Portugal. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their second win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -270 odds. The away side Czech Republic, meanwhile, have +650 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +340 payout.

FanDuel Portugal -270 Tie +340 Czech Republic +650

* Odds by FanDuel