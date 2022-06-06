Portugal take on Czech Republic at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Portugal and Czech Republic meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. Both teams will fight for the first spot of the standings in the group. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Portugal are one of the two big favorites in Group A2 along with Spain, but so far the Portuguese are playing better than Spain as they won one game and drew another, while Spain drew two games.

Czech Republic are in the second spot of the standings thanks to a win and a draw but their goal difference is +1 while Portugal are in the first spot with +4. Czech Republic drew a recent game against Spain 2-2 at home.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Date

Portugal and Czech Republic play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 9 at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. Both teams are in good shape, but the home team is a big favorite and they are likely to win this game even though the visitors' defense held off the other big fave in the group.

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Portugal and Czech Republic at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa on Thursday, June 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.

