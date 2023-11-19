On the Iberian Peninsula, a footballing spectacle awaits as Portugal prepare to lock horns with Iceland, the Nordic underdogs, in a crucial 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier game at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa on 2:45 PM (ET), November 19, 2023. This encounter promises a captivating display of contrasting styles and tactical ingenuity, with the Strakarnir okkar (Our Boys) harboring ambitions of testing a new strategy against a big favorite.

Portugal have been dominant in Group J with 9 perfect victories, the most recent being against Liechtenstein by 0-2 where Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the game and about ten minutes later in the 57th minute Joao Cancelo scored the final 2-0.

Iceland still has a small chance of reaching the next round of the tournament through the Nations League Play-offs, but they must take this game as a test to fix any offense or defense issues. The most recent game for Iceland was a 4-2 defeat against Slovakia, although they scored the first goal in that game in the 17th minute they could do nothing to avoid the defeat.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal, led by the enigmatic Roberto Martinez, boasts a star-studded lineup brimming with attacking prowess. Cristiano Ronaldo, the talismanic captain, remains a potent force, while the likes of Bernardo Silva, João Félix, and Diogo Jota.

Portugal’s style is characterized by a blend of technical brilliance and tactical flexibility, capable of adapting to various opponents. But they depend a lot on what Cristiano Ronaldo can do in the tournament, so far he has scored 10 goals.

This is the likely Portugal’s lineup for this game: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Antonio Silva, Rubén Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, João Mario, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Iceland probable lineup

Iceland, on the other hand, embodies the spirit of Nordic grit and resilience. Their approach is more direct and physical, relying on a strong defensive foundation and quick transitions to catch opponents on the counterattack.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, the one who orchestrates their attacks won’t be availabe for this game, but they have midfielder Aron Gunnars and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson to provide a cutting edge upfront.

This is the likely Iceland’s lineup for this game: Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Guðmundur Þórarinsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Victor Pálsson, Arnór Sigurðsson, Stefán Teitur Þórðarson, Aron Gunnarsson, Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, Alfreð Finnbogason, Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson.