Portugal and Switzerland will face each other in what will be Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

It will be a very interesting duel since they are two teams that will be present at the next World Cup. On the one hand there will be the visitors, a team that without being extraordinary managed to displace Italy in the last qualifiers, forcing the Italians to play the playoff in which they were finally eliminated by North Macedonia.

On the other side will be Portugal, a team that will enjoy what will surely be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, the last chance for the Portuguese star to reach the top of the most important tournament for national teams. Without a doubt, Portugal will be one of the main candidates to win the World Cup and its group in this UEFA Nations League.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Portugal vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Portugal vs Switzerland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 23 games and contrary to what one might think, the dominators of the statistics are Switzerland and not Portugal. The Swiss have obtained 10 victories against the 8 of the Portuguese and the remaining 7 games have been draws.

The last confrontation between the two was precisely in the UEFA Nations League, more specifically in the semifinals of the 2018-2019 edition. On that occasion it was a 3-1 victory for Portugal with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo (hat-trick) and Ricardo Rodriguez for Switzerland.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Portugal vs Switzerland in the US

This game between Portugal and Switzerland to be played this Sunday, June 5 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: ViX.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Portugal are the favorite with -140 odds, while Switzerland have +400. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

DraftKings Portugal -140 Tie +270 Switzerland +400

*Odds via DraftKings