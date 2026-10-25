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Predicted lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid today in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

Anticipation is mounting over how Real Madrid and Barcelona will line up ahead of a pivotal Matchday 10 edition of El Clasico in LaLiga.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos and Tullio M. Puglia/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Anticipation is building across the globe as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to clash in a marquee Matchday 10 showdown in LaLiga. Another chapter in the storied El Clasico rivalry is set to unfold, with both fanbases bracing for high drama at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Injuries will play a major role in shaping today’s battle. Real Madrid will be without starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, leaving Andriy Lunin to deputize between the posts for a match that remains the crown jewel of the European soccer calendar.

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Barcelona enters the contest with key attacking absences of its own. Most notably, playmaker Dani Olmo is sidelined after picking up an injury during the club’s midweek UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid faces its own firepower deficit, as talisman Vinicius Jr. serves a suspension following his red card against Villarreal. Yet even with several marquee figures watching from the sidelines, both squads boast more than enough world-class talent to make this an enthralling tactical contest.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Projected starting lineups

With generational talents Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe expected to headline the opposing attacks, the stakes are massive as both sides look to claim three critical points and seize control of the LaLiga title race.

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Here are the projected starting XIs for El Clasico:

  • FC Barcelona
    • Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia
    • Defenders: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo
    • Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez
    • Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon
  • Real Madrid
    • Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin
    • Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella
    • Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham
    • Forwards: Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe

While an October clash rarely decides the domestic title outright, El Clasico remains the ultimate measuring stick for both powerhouses, a high-stakes proving ground that consistently showcases soccer at its most electrifying.

Key takeaways

  • Thibaut Courtois is expected to be replaced by Andriy Lunin for Real Madrid.
  • Dani Olmo will miss El Clasico after an injury against Paris Saint-Germain.
  • Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. is suspended due to a red card against Villarreal.
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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