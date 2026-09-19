Sevilla vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 19, 2026

Sevilla host Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Matchday 7 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season. The leaders arrive unbeaten, while the hosts look to challenge one of Spain’s early title contenders. Here’s how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sevilla vs Barcelona Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA

Sevilla vs Barcelona will be available in the United States on ESPN Deportes, with streaming also available through Fubo and ESPN’s digital platforms (ESPN+ and ESPN App).

Can I watch Sevilla vs Barcelona for free?

The 5-day free trial gives eligible new subscribers access to Fubo‘s live programming during the trial period, meaning viewers can use it to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sevilla and Barcelona enter the seventh round of LaLiga with contrasting positions in the early 2026-27 standings. Barcelona sit first with 15 points from five games, having won all five of their league matches and scored 21 goals.

Sevilla are sixth with 10 points from five games, after three wins, one draw and one defeat. LaLiga’s official match page confirms those records ahead of the Matchday 7 meeting.

Sevilla FC before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

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Barcelona’s start has been particularly productive in front of goal. Hansi Flick‘s side have scored at least four goals in each of their last three competitive victories, including a 4-2 away win against Levante in their most recent completed LaLiga fixture.

Raphinha has been one of the main attacking figures and was named LaLiga’s Player of the Month for August after scoring five goals and providing two assists during the opening part of the campaign.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have made a considerably stronger start than their 2025-26 campaign suggested. Luis Garcia‘s team finished 13th last season, but have already collected 10 points from their opening five league games this term. Their most recent completed match was a 1-0 victory over Valencia, with Juan Iglesias scoring the decisive goal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

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What time is the Sevilla vs Barcelona match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona match kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The game will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville and is part of Matchday 7 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.