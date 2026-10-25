Why isn’t Vinicius Jr. playing today for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet for the first El Clasico of the season in Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 LaLiga, but the "Merengues" are without star Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid enter Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season with a clear goal: snapping Barcelona’s perfect league form. It will be much easier said than done, though, especially since the visitors from Spain’s capital will be without Vinicius Jr. for El Clasico and for a bit longer in domestic competition.

Real Madrid aren’t the only ones missing a key piece for the big game in Catalonia, as Dani Olmo isn’t playing for Barcelona, either. However, his absence is for a completely different reason than Vini Jr.’s, as the Real Madrid star is serving a harsh suspension imposed by LaLiga authorities.

Vinicius has been handed a four-game suspension by the Spanish football federation after his incident-filled outing against Villarreal in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 LaLiga. Vinicius served the first game of his ban during Madrid’s 4-1 win over Sevilla, but has three more games left before he can return, and thus can’t play against Barcelona.

Advertisement

Why has Vinicius Jr. been suspended?

During Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Villarreal in Matchday 8, Vinicius Jr. pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair. The foul initially went unnoticed by the referee, and Vinicius even assisted Jude Bellingham on what would have been the second goal of the game.

Vinicius Jr. after red card against Villarreal.

However, after a VAR review, the goal was overturned, and the Brazilian forward was sent off. Vini Jr. didn’t take the decision lightly and confronted the referee. As a result of the entire sequence, Vinicius was handed a four-game suspension: two matches for the hair pull and another two for his reaction to the referee.

Advertisement

Despite the club’s best efforts to appeal and reduce the punishment, the federation’s board stood firm and upheld the four-match ban, keeping Vinicius out of El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou.

When can Vinicius return?

With Real Madrid set to play Racing Santander and Valencia on Nov. 1 and 7, respectively, Vinicius is eligible to return for Real Madrid on Nov. 21 against Celta de Vigo.

Because Vinicius’ suspension was imposed by the Spanish football federation, it only sidelines him for domestic competition. He can still play against AEK Athens in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League (Nov. 4), just as he did against RB Leipzig during the week leading up to El Clasico.

Advertisement

Key takeaways