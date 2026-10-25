Why isn’t Dani Olmo playing today for Barcelona in El Clasico vs Real Madrid 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Barcelona host Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, though they will be without Dani Olmo in their lineup.

Just as Vinicius Jr. is unavailable for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, the Cules are without Dani Olmo. Still, both sides’ starting lineups will be packed with stars, making this a truly decisive game, even if it’s still early in the season.

While Vinicius is out for El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou due to a harsh suspension imposed by the Spanish football federation, Olmo is sidelined for health reasons. Barcelona‘s defeat at Parc des Princes against PSG in the UEFA Champions League didn’t just snap Hansi Flick’s side’s unbeaten run in the 2026-27 season.

Barcelona’s deflating loss in Paris also raised concerns inside the locker room. Dani Olmo was subbed off early during Barcelona’s 4-2 loss to PSG and was subsequently ruled out of El Clasico against Real Madrid in Catalonia.

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Dani Olmo’s status

As confirmed by the club, Olmo has sustained an injury to his left adductor muscle. According to the tests carried out on Olmo, the 2026 World Cup champion is expected to miss an entire month of action.

Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Although the return timeline is subject to change, Olmo’s initial injury update suggests he will not only miss El Clasico but could also be sidelined for upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League on Nov. 3 and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Nov. 8.

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Olmo’s numbers in 2026-27

Coming off a dream summer in North America with the Spanish national team, Olmo made sure not to miss a beat with Barcelona. So far in the 2026-27 season, Olmo has appeared in 12 games, scoring one goal and providing four assists. It remains to be seen how Barcelona will fare without him, but if there’s one team in the world with enough firepower to weather the storm, it’s the Cules. The lineups for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will be stacked regardless.

Key takeaways